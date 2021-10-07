Report: Dutch authority demands Apple makes App Store changes, says in-app purchase rules are anticompetitive

- Oct. 7th 2021 3:56 am PT

0

Via Reuters, the Dutch antitrust authority has reportedly ruled that Apple’s App Store policies around the mandatory use of Apple’s In-App Purchase are anticompetitive.

Apparently, the investigation ruled that the requirement to use Apple’s in-app purchase system exclusively is unfairly monopolistic. The ruling has not yet been made public apparently at Apple’s request, and is undergoing legal review.

In the Dutch case, the investigation was driven by complaints in the dating app market, led by Match Group (parent company of Tinder and many other dating apps).

This is just the latest in a long line of antitrust cases currently being brought against Apple. Apple’s dominance over in-app purchase has been a particular point of contention, as the company earns healthy profits from the 15-30% commission it levies on all digital transactions that take place through the App Store.

Just this year, Apple has made notable concessions in response to antitrust pressure. Starting next year, Apple will allow developers to tell customers that they can also purchase the same digital goods online and link out to their website.

This policy change came in response to a settlement with the Japanese Fair Trade Commission and a consequence of the Epic vs. Apple lawsuit. However, Apple is yet to release updated App Store Review Guidelines which incorporate these changes, so exactly what will be allowed remains a bit unclear.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

dbrand Grip iPhone 13 cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.