New survey says Apple computers have a lower TCO compared to Windows for hybrid employees

A new survey from Dimensional Research suggests that Apple’s growth in the enterprise is going to continue. Commissioned by Kandji, the survey looks at how Apple products are perceived when a workforce is hybrid compared to fully remote or in the office.

The survey looks at how IT departments perceive Apple devices, what their employees request, and more. Some of these more interesting callouts are that nearly half of all IT professionals surveyed believe Apple devices have advantages over other types of devices for hybrid workers. Even more startling is that 75% agree that Apple devices have a lower total cost of ownership over the lifetime of the devices.

Over the last two years, those surveyed indicated that the use of Apple devices has gone up dramatically as well.

63% increase in Apple laptops

38% increase in iPhones

35% increase in iPads

22% increase in Apple desktops

Of course, everything is not all perfect for IT professionals in a hybrid workforce. One of the clear problems is with remote troubleshooting. 61% find it difficult to troubleshoot problems when working remotely with their end-users. 53% find it difficult to deploy new computers. Finally, 50% find it difficult to ensure remote work environments are secure.

“Hybrid is clearly the future of work in the enterprise. This new research validates the idea that companies that effectively manage and secure their Apple devices are poised to win in this new business environment. Kandji is designed to help IT admins and executives achieve that outcome.” Adam Pettit, Kandji CEO

You can download the survey from Kandji’s website to learn more about how hybrid work drives the use of Apple products.

