Apple offering $100 rebates on cellular Apple Watch Series 7 purchases [U: Full details]

Apple today officially opened pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 7. The company is offering $100 rebates with cellular Apple Watch purchases with select carriers, head below for the full details.

Update October 8, 2021: Here are the full details for each carrier.

T-Mobile/Sprint:

Within 90 days of ordering your new Apple Watch, activate on a new* Paired DIGITS plan. You’ll then have 30 days after activating cellular service on your new Apple Watch to complete the application using promo code 2021APPLEWATCHRETAIL1 at promotions.t-mobile.com. Within six to eight weeks of submitting your application, you’ll receive a $100 virtual prepaid MasterCard®

And Verizon:

Within 30 days of receiving your new Apple Watch, activate on any new* consumer postpaid data plan. You’ll then have 30 days after activating cellular service on your new Apple Watch to complete the application at vzw.com/myverizon or use the MyVerizon app. Within eight weeks of submitting your application, you’ll receive a $100 Verizon e-gift card.

In line with similar promotions offered for iPhone and iPad purchases, Apple says that customers can buy a GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 7 and get a $100 rebate when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon. Apple says:

Customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.

More details about this promotion are unclear as of right now, but we expect Apple to share more information prior to pre-orders opening on Friday at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. It’s likely that the $100 rebate will be in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, similar to promotions offered for the cellular iPad lineup.

Apple also reminds users that through Apple Trade In, customers can get credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch. Apple has not updated its trade in website to list the latest values for the Apple Watch Series 6, but here are the current prices:

Apple Watch SE – Up to $155

Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to $145

Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to $100

Apple Watch Series 3 – Up to $70

Apple Watch Series 2 – Up to $25

Learn more about Apple Watch trade-ins in our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: