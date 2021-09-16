Here are all the best Apple Watch trade in values after Series 7 launch

In case you missed it, the Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived, and while it might not be the overhaul everyone expected, it’s still a worthy upgrade for many! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for Apple Watch Series 1 through 6 in the wake of the announcement.
Upgrading your Apple Watch can be a bit of a hassle if you need to ditch an older model! There are lots of questions: Do you want to sell it yourself? Trade it in with a third party service? Trade it in with Apple? We’ll help demystify the process. For one, you can check out our trade in guide for the Apple Watch, which lays out all your basic options for selling/trading in your device and upgrading.
Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?
If you, like many, decide that trading in your device for an Apple Gift Card or cash is going to be the best mix of convenience and value, we’ve compiled some of the best trade in values we’ve found across the web below. These are all sites we would use ourselves, and you can click on any of the below links to learn more about the trade in process at each respective trade in destination.
Special deals and trade-in coupon codes for 9to5Mac readers
For a limited time, get 10% extra through Decluttr (max $30) w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 12/31/21)
For a limited time, get $20 extra through MyPhones Unlimited w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 9/31/21)
Top Apple Watch Series 6 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $130 cash (aluminum, 40mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $150 cash (aluminum, 40mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $150 cash (aluminum, 44mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $200 cash (aluminum, 44mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $160 cash (stainless steel, 40mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $180 cash (stainless steel, 40mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $180 cash (stainless steel, 44mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $230 cash (stainless steel, 44mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- Decluttr: $189 cash (all GPS aluminum cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $202 cash (all GPS + cellular aluminum cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $205 cash (all GPS aluminum cases, 44mm, good)
- Decluttr: $215 cash (all GPS + cellular aluminum cases, 44mm, good)
- Decluttr: $285 cash (all GPS + cellular stainless steel cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $315 cash (all GPS + cellular stainless steel cases, 44mm, good)
Top Apple Watch Series 5 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (aluminum, 40mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $90 cash (aluminum, 40mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $90 cash (aluminum, 44mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $110 cash (aluminum, 44mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $90 cash (stainless steel, 40mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $110 cash (stainless steel, 40mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $110 cash (stainless steel, 44mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $130 cash (stainless steel, 44mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $185 Apple Gift Card (all cases, good)
- Decluttr: $165 cash (gray aluminum GPS, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $167 cash (gray aluminum GPS + cellular, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $167 cash (gray aluminum GPS, 44mm, good)
- Decluttr: $167 cash (gray aluminum GPS + cellular, 44mm, good)
- Decluttr: $168 cash (all GPS + cellular titanium cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $170 cash (all GPS + cellular titanium cases, 44mm, good)
Top Apple Watch Series 4 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $60 cash (aluminum, 40mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $80 cash (aluminum, 40mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (aluminum, 44mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $100 cash (aluminum, 44mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (stainless steel, 40mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $100 cash (stainless steel, 40mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (stainless steel, 44mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $120 cash (stainless steel, 44mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $110 Apple Gift Card (all cases, good)
- Decluttr: $101 cash (all GPS aluminum cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $105 cash (all GPS + cellular aluminum cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $105 cash (all GPS aluminum cases, 44mm, good)
- Decluttr: $108 cash (all GPS + cellular aluminum cases, 44mm, good)
- Decluttr: $103 cash (all GPS stainless steel cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $103 cash (all GPS + cellular stainless steel cases, 40mm, good)
- Decluttr: $105 cash (all GPS stainless steel cases, 44mm, good)
- Decluttr: $111 cash (all GPS + cellular stainless steel cases, 44mm, good)
Top Apple Watch Series 3 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (aluminum, 38mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $40 cash (aluminum, 38mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (aluminum, 42mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $50 cash (aluminum, 42mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $50 cash (stainless steel, 38mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $60 cash (stainless steel, 38mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $60 cash (stainless steel, 42mm, GPS, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $70 cash (stainless steel, 42mm, GPS + cellular, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $70 Apple Gift Card (all cases, good)
- Decluttr: $63 cash (all GPS aluminum cases, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $72 cash (all GPS + cellular aluminum cases, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $65 cash (all GPS aluminum cases, 42mm, good)
- Decluttr: $74 cash (all GPS + cellular aluminum cases, 42mm, good)
- Decluttr: $74 cash (all GPS + cellular stainless steel cases, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $75 cash (all GPS + cellular stainless steel cases, 42mm, good)
Top Apple Watch Series 2 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (aluminum, 38mm, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $30 cash (aluminum, 42mm, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (stainless steel, 38mm, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $40 cash (stainless steel, 42mm, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $25 Apple Gift Card (all cases, good)
- Decluttr: $38.25 cash (all aluminum cases, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $46.80 cash (all aluminum cases, 42mm, good)
- Decluttr: $38.25 cash (all stainless steel cases, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $46.80 cash (all stainless steel cases, 42mm, good)
- Decluttr: $33.50 cash (ceramic, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $46.80 cash (ceramic, 42mm, good)
Top Apple Watch Series 1 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $15 cash (aluminum, 38mm, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $20 cash (aluminum, 42mm, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $10 Apple Gift Card (all cases, good)
- Decluttr: $19 cash (silver stainless steel, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $19 cash (silver stainless steel, 42mm, good)
- Decluttr: $19 cash (black stainless steel, 38mm, good)
- Decluttr: $19 cash (black stainless steel, 42mm, good)
How to prepare your device for trade in?
If you’re wondering about the process of actually preparing your Apple Watch for trade in or backing up your data and the like, you can check out Apple’s guide on that too.
Trade in other devices like iPhone and iPad?
Don’t forget the other devices you have laying around that can help you pay down the balance on that new phone! Check out our guides for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and even your AirPods to help you pay off your new phone!
- All The Top iPhone Trade-In Values
- All The Top iPad Trade-In Values
- All The Top Apple Watch Trade-In Values
If you have an older device that isn’t an Apple device, you can also check out our rundown of the best trade in values over at 9to5Google — there, you’ll find trade in values for the Samsung Galaxy and Pixel devices you might want to sell to help pay for your Apple Watch Series 7.
Read more about the new Apple Watch Series 7:
- Apple says Apple Watch Series 7 is compatible with all previous bands
- Apple Watch Series 7 debuts with similar design, larger display, faster charging, green color, more
- Apple Watch Series 7 FAQ: color comparisons, band compatibility, release date
Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:
- How to Trade in Your iPhone — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your iPad — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your Apple Watch — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your MacBook — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your AirPods — The Ultimate Guide
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.