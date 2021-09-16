Here are all the best Apple Watch trade in values after Series 7 launch

In case you missed it, the Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived, and while it might not be the overhaul everyone expected, it’s still a worthy upgrade for many! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for Apple Watch Series 1 through 6 in the wake of the announcement.

Upgrading your Apple Watch can be a bit of a hassle if you need to ditch an older model! There are lots of questions: Do you want to sell it yourself? Trade it in with a third party service? Trade it in with Apple? We’ll help demystify the process. For one, you can check out our trade in guide for the Apple Watch, which lays out all your basic options for selling/trading in your device and upgrading.

If you, like many, decide that trading in your device for an Apple Gift Card or cash is going to be the best mix of convenience and value, we’ve compiled some of the best trade in values we’ve found across the web below. These are all sites we would use ourselves, and you can click on any of the below links to learn more about the trade in process at each respective trade in destination.

Special deals and trade-in coupon codes for 9to5Mac readers

For a limited time, get 10% extra through Decluttr (max $30) w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 12/31/21)

For a limited time, get $20 extra through MyPhones Unlimited w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 9/31/21)

Top Apple Watch Series 6 trade-in values

Top Apple Watch Series 5 trade-in values

Top Apple Watch Series 4 trade-in values

Top Apple Watch Series 3 trade-in values

Top Apple Watch Series 2 trade-in values

Top Apple Watch Series 1 trade-in values

How to prepare your device for trade in?

If you’re wondering about the process of actually preparing your Apple Watch for trade in or backing up your data and the like, you can check out Apple’s guide on that too.

Trade in other devices like iPhone and iPad?

Don’t forget the other devices you have laying around that can help you pay down the balance on that new phone! Check out our guides for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and even your AirPods to help you pay off your new phone!

If you have an older device that isn’t an Apple device, you can also check out our rundown of the best trade in values over at 9to5Google — there, you’ll find trade in values for the Samsung Galaxy and Pixel devices you might want to sell to help pay for your Apple Watch Series 7.

