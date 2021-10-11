New study reveals the top problems people face with Apple products in each state

Did you ever forget how to take a screenshot on the iPhone or Mac? Do your parents know how to back up their data? A study claims to reveal what Apple users struggle with the most.

According to a Mackeeper study, it shows the tutorials that US citizens are relying on for help with their iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

For example, Apple users as a whole don’t know how to back up their iPhone data. Users from 32 states had “how to back up your iPhone” as the most requested tutorial or a how-to guide on YouTube. iPhone owners in Illinois have searched for help with this on YouTube as many as 9,900 times. In case you have any doubt on how to do that, 9to5Mac helps you here.

On the other hand, tasks that seem simple are also an issue for Californians, Georgians, and Floridians, who struggle to unlock their iPhones. Californians searched 40,500 times for, “How to unlock your iPhone?” Apple users from 15 other states also have the same problem.

Apple users also search a lot for “how to screen record” (18,100 searches from California), “how to screenshot” (2,900 from Virginia), and “how to reset” their iPhones (8,100 searches from Florida).

Talking about iPad, Apple users seem really confused across the US on how to screenshot with the company’s tablet.

The most searched-for term in all 50 states of the US was ‘how to screenshot on iPad.’ 6,600 searches have been made regarding this issue in Texas, 5,400 in New York, and 4,400 in Florida. It’s evidently a tricky thing to get the hang of.

For MacBook users, how to screenshot and how to split screen were the two top questions Apple users asked Google, as you can see in the image below.

If you want to learn more about the study and what the most common issue is in your state, click here.

