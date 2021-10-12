Apple updates #AppleEvent hashflag on Twitter following official announcement

Following the announcement of its October 18 keynote for new MacBook Pros, Apple is updating its #AppleEvent hashflag on Twitter to match this presentation’s aesthetic.

This isn’t Apple’s first hashflag on Twitter – last year Apple used multiple different hashflags to promote its fall events. This year, Apple created hashflags for the Spring Loaded event, WWDC21, and California Streaming, which was available until early today. You can see all of those animated hashflags over on hashflags.io.

This new hashflag will be live from today until October 21 and has a blue-ish design. When the event approaches next week, the company will likely add an animation when liking a tweet with the hashflag.

At this October’s event, Apple will likely introduce the long-rumored M1X MacBook Pro with two different sizes, a miniLED display, more ports, and, of course, a more powerful processor.

The company could also announce a new Mac mini with a new design and the same M1X processor. Last but not least, users are hoping Apple will announce the third-generation AirPods. After being teased by analysts and leakers for the whole year, this could be the event where they are unveiled.

What do you think about this new hashflag for the Apple Event? Tell us in the comment section below.

