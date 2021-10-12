Apple touts next week’s ‘Unleashed’ special event with AR easter egg

Apple has officially announced its October event and along with sharing the date, the company has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users. After doing a slick AR experience for the iPhone 13 event in September, Apple’s done another one ahead of its October 18 event.

Starting last year, Apple began including little AR easter eggs for each event announcement. We got one for the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event, iPhone 12 launch, the M1 Mac event, and the 2021 Spring Loaded and September iPhone 13 event.

Now Apple has included another fun easter egg for the October 18 “Unleashed” event where we’re expecting the new MacBook Pro machines to be unveiled.

If you head to Apple’s Events page on your iPhone or iPad, tap on the event logo/Apple logo at the top to launch the AR experience.

This event’s Easter egg features a time warp-style design. Once you see the AR Apple logo appear (may take some time to load), you’ll see the blue light rays with the Apple logo and 10.18 date appearing in a cycle. You can also tap the button that appears at the bottom to get a reminder for the event.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: