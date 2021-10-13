Eve Online Mac support finally lands, with native play on Intel and M1 Macs

Eve Online Mac support has finally landed, thanks to a new native client for macOS. You could previously run the game under Wine, though that started becoming problematic with Big Sur, but you’ll now be able to ditch the emulators …

Engadget reports that the Mac app originally promised for “early 2021” is now available.

After years of waiting and nearly a year of teasing, EVE Online can play ‘properly’ on a Mac. CCP Games has released its first truly native EVE client for both Intel- and Apple Silicon-based Macs — no more using a compatibility layer to play the spaceship-focused MMO. That should improve performance and reduce memory demands, as you might expect, but it also enables Mac-native keyboard and mouse commands you’ve had to forego until now. The game remains free-to-play, although CCP clearly hopes you’ll be sufficiently engrossed to spend real money. Mac users will share the same game universe as their Windows counterparts. This isn’t about to up-end the market for gaming computers. There are only so many people who both prefer Macs and are determined to play EVE Online. This could significantly expand the number of Macs that can play EVE in the first place, though, and might make the game an easy pick if you’re looking for Mac-friendly online titles beyond obvious choices like World of Warcraft.

The installer only lists Intel Mac requirements, but Engadget says that it runs on M1 Macs too.

Here’s how Wiki describes the game:

Eve Online (stylised EVE Online) is a space-based, persistent-world massively-multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed and published by CCP Games. Players of Eve Online can participate in a number of in-game professions and activities, including mining, piracy, manufacturing, trading, exploration, and combat (both player versus environment and player versus player). The game contains a total of 7,800 star systems that can be visited by players. The game is renowned for its scale and complexity with regards to player interactions – in its single, shared game world, players engage in unscripted economic competition, warfare, and political schemes with other players.

You can download the Mac client here. World of Warcraft was updated to run natively on M1 Macs late last year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: