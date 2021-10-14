Florida promises upcoming support for Apple Wallet’s ID feature

Last month, Apple revealed which US states would be the first to add support to Wallet’s ID, one of the features that was arriving with iOS 15. Now, Florida could be another state to integrate its citizens’ IDs to the Apple Wallet.

As reported by Florida Politics (via MacRumors), Floridians will be able to download their digital driver’s license starting next month, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

As of now, it will be available through the Florida Smart-ID app, which will go live in mid-November on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as well. Although it took almost seven years for the state to have a digital ID, it will probably not take that long for full Apple Wallet support. Florida Politics writes:

Furthermore, he [FLHSMV motorist modernization director Terrence Samuel] said the department is working with Apple to also make the system available on the Apple Wallet. Florida was left off a recent list of states Apple is partnering with for Wallet digital IDs… Samuel was surprised the state wasn’t on the list, but the department has now exchanged information with Apple in the hopes of getting added to the list of partners.

The report also says the app is ready for “law enforcement roadside stops, age checks, and department customer notifications.” In the future, it will be used to rent cars, voting, airport security, ride-sharing, and more.

As of now, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are working with Apple to bring support to Apple Wallet’s ID feature. Recently, the VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey, said Apple is “already in discussions with many more states.”

The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.

As these and other states start to add support to Apple Wallet, we’ll keep you informed.

