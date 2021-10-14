Report: T-Mobile continues to lead 5G speeds in the US, 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon

Opensignal is out with its quarterly report on 5G in the US. For the October study, the findings include T-Mobile having the fastest average 5G download speeds for the fourth time in a row – now more than doubling its competitors. Meanwhile, Verizon came in on top for 5G video, games, and voice apps.

Opensignal published its October 2021 5G User Experience Report today based on millions of devices and billions of measurements in the US from June to September 2021.

When looking at the overall categories, T-Mobile took first place again for download and upload speeds, availability, and reach.

And Verizon took first for the 5G video, games, and voice app experience with AT&T trailing in every category.

When it came to 5G availability, T-Mobile users saw the latest cellular standard 34.7% of the time. That was more than double AT&T and more than triple Verizon.

For average 5G download speeds, T-Mobile made a notable jump over the last quarter:

T-Mobile has lined up yet another impressive improvement in 5G Download Speed since our last report. In our April report T-Mobile’s score increased from 58.1 Mbps to 71.3 Mbps — a boost of 22.6% — then jumped to 87.5 Mbps (an increase of 22.8%) in our July report, and has now blown over the 100 Mbps mark to reach 118.7 Mbps in this report — a further increase of 31.1 Mbps (35.6%) compared to July. T-Mobile is reaping the benefits from its ongoing deployment of the 2.5 GHz spectrum it acquired as part of the merger with Sprint, and the carrier is increasing both its population coverage, as well as the amount of spectrum deployed on that band.

Meanwhile, average 5G upload speeds were much closer between the three major US carriers and saw if any, very slight improvements.

T-Mobile maintains its hold of our 5G Upload Speed award with a score of 16.1 Mbps, which is 0.9 Mbps faster than what we observed in our July report. Verizon places second in 5G Upload Speed with a score of 14.4 Mbps, which represents a 0.2 Mbps improvement from our previous report, while AT&T’s score increased from 8.8 Mbps to 9.7 Mbps.

You can check out the full Opensignal report here for even more details including regional 5G analysis.

