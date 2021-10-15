Parallels Desktop 17.1 adds full support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11

Popular virtualization software Parallels was updated to version 17 earlier this year with several enhancements such as improved performance, virtual TPM chip, drag and drop between macOS and Windows, and more. Now the company has released Parallels Desktop 17.1, which adds full support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11.

As shared by Parallels in a blog post, the update ensures that users can run Parallels Desktop on macOS Monterey with full support. Parallels Tools has also been updated to support the latest version of macOS, which will make Monterey run more smoothly on virtual machines.

For those who need Windows virtual machines, Parallels Desktop 17.1 also improves Windows support. The update now comes with virtual TPM (Trusted Platform Module) enabled by default, which will make it easier to install and run Windows 11.

The company has optimized Parallels Desktop to run even more games, including World of Warcraft, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Tomb Raider 3, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, World of Tanks, Raft, and more. And if you’re running a Linux virtual machine, Parallels now supports VirGL to enable 3D acceleration.

“Knowing that Parallels Desktop plays a critical role in enabling users to run the latest versions of Windows on their favorite Mac device today, we’ve developed a simple solution to help all users upgrade to Windows 11 with the enablement of vTPMs by default on all Mac devices,” said Elena Koryakina, Vice President of Engineering at Parallels. “The latest version of Parallels Desktop also builds on our customers’ top requests with new gaming and 3D integrations to further enhance the user experience.”

Parallels Desktop 17.1 update is available for free for Parallels Desktop 17 users. Customers can either purchase an individual license for $99.99 or get an annual subscription, which provides updates for new Parallels releases, for $79.99.

More details can be found on the Parallels website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: