Apple offers 20% bonus when adding funds to Apple ID in India following new payment restrictions

Apple notified developers last month about a change in India’s local payments system that would impact apps with recurring transactions. As the company is asking developers to promote payments using the Apple ID balance, Apple is now giving a 20% bonus to Indian users who add funds to their Apple ID.

As noted by developer Mustafa Yusuf on Twitter, users are being notified about a 20% bonus when adding funds to an Indian Apple ID account. According to Apple, the offer is valid through October 31, 2021 and is available when adding 100 to 15,000 Indian rupees to the Apple ID balance.

For example, if a user adds 2,000 Indian rupees to their Apple ID, they will get 400 Indian rupees as a bonus. If the amount added is 10,000 Indian rupees, the user will get an extra 2,000 Indian rupees in their Apple ID.

Get a 20% bonus when you add funds to your Apple ID. Valid through 10/31/21 and available when adding 2 100 to 3 15,000 to your account. Bonus limit is 1. Offer eligibility may vary based on account information or purchase history. Terms apply.

A new directive from the Reserve Bank of India forces banks to require user approval through a new authentication system in order to approve recurring transactions using credit and debit cards.

Apple says that the new directive will impact apps with auto-renewable subscriptions, so that’s why the company asks developers to promote payments using the Apple ID balance, as it won’t be impacted by the new measures. Offering a 20% bonus is definitely a great way to encourage Indian users to change their payment method to avoid issues with Apple’s in-app purchase system.

