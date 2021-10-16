Roundup: AirPods 3 could launch on Monday’s event; here’s what we know so far

After a year of potential release dates, it seems that AirPods 3 could finally be announced this Monday during the “Unleashed” Apple event. Here’s what we know so far.

Design

As multiple leakers, reports, and supply chain rumors have suggested, AirPods 3 will look a lot like the AirPods Pro but without the ear tips. Bloomberg says the wireless earbuds will feature a short stern.

In the search of a “universal fit,” this new look could help those who have problems with the original AirPods design falling off of their ears.

According to his Power On newsletter by the end of August, Mark Gurman said the next entry-level AirPods model will have a “design closers to the AirPods Pro, including a new in-ear shape and shorter stems.” He says this will be the “most significant update to that part of Apple’s AirPods line since the first model debuted in 2016.”

Features: Dolby Atmos, better battery, more

Although they will resemble the AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 won’t have some premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. This means these new earbuds will have a different design with some performance and connectivity improvements as well, but with few new features.

Apple will likely promote a lot of Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio with this next generation so people can hear better the difference between the new version from the older AirPods.

Battery improvements, as well as better microphones, are also key features users are expecting. With AirPods Pro beta firmware, Apple is testing a new Conversation Boost feature, which could also land in these new earbuds.

Leaker Max Weinbach has shared on his Twitter that Apple’s wireless earbuds charging case should receive an around “20% larger battery compared to the second generation.”

As for this new model, the wireless charging feature will likely be standard, which means Apple won’t sell a version that will only charge via Lightning.

About the sound quality, PineLeaks says overall sound should be the same as on the second generation, though with noticeably better bass and low ends, probably due to the new design.

AirPods 3 were expected to be unveiled sometime in the spring of 2021, which didn’t happen. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the launch will occur in Q3.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman doesn’t give a specif month, only that it will launch “in the fall.” Previously, DigiTimes said the AirPods 3 could launch at Apple’s September event, which didn’t occur. Now, a new report suggests that these earbuds have hit production and will launch this month.

Last week, after Apple announced the “Unleashed” event, a Chinese leaker said the company would unveil the third-generation AirPods during this keynote.

As for AirPods 3 price, Apple is expected to set them in the $150-$200 range. It’s still unsure whether Apple will sell two different versions, one with a wireless charging case and the other with just a regular case, or just one with a wireless charging case.

Wrap-up

AirPods 3 will probably receive its first redesign since it was unveiled alongside iPhone 7. Are you excited about these wireless earbuds? What feature are you looking forward to the most? Tell us in the comment section below.

