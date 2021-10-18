Apple.com revamped with new dedicated AirPods, TV & Home, and services tabs

Following the special event, Apple has updated the navigation on apple.com with several new dedicated tabs. There are now dedicated tabs for AirPods, TV & Home, Apple services, and Accessories. The new AirPods page better shows off the revised family of headphones, while the new TV & Home tab merges the HomePod and TV sections previously seen on the site.

The new “Only on Apple” tab is a new home for all of Apple’s services from TV+ to Arcade to Podcasts. You can learn about all of Apple’s apps and services on this new page. Apple is also heavily promoting the Apple One bundle of services.

The new TV & Home page makes it easier to learn more about HomeKit and the Home app as well as find accessories for your Home.

