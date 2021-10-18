Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits Amazon low, AirTag Leather Ring $29, HomeKit gear from $8

It is now time to kick the week off with all of today’s best Apple-related deals ahead of today’s special presentation. We are looking at new Amazon all-time lows on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack and the (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring. We also have some solid price drops on official iPhone 12 cases alongside a host of HomeKit smart home gear from meross and LIFX starting from $8 or so. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack hits new Amazon all-time low

Update: Amazon now offers its first notable price drop on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at $83.27 shipped. Regularly $99, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 16% off. It appears as though some folks are having trouble scoring the special Verizon offer and this is the next best price.

Verizon Wireless is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.24 shipped. While you’d typically pay the retail price of $99 at every other retailer, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low. This price offers 25% in savings from the usual going rate, with today’s offer also undercutting our previous mention by $10.

Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring hits Amazon all-time low + more from $29

Amazon is now offering the Apple (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring for $31 shipped. Regularly $35, this is the first notable discount we have tracked at Amazon, and subsequently a new all-time low there on the (Product)RED variant. You can also still grab it in Saddle Brown for $29 shipped. The leather keyring is “thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials” including specially tanned European leather that is “soft to the touch.” The stainless steel ring is joined by a snug fit around your Apple item tracker “so you never have to worry about it falling out.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s official MagSafe Silicone Case for iPhone 12 mini now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Over at Amazon, you’ll find the official Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 12 Mini) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the black and navy colorways. The case is regularly $50, and while we have seen them down in the $35.50 range, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to pick one up if you didn’t upgrade to iPhone 13. A “silky, soft-touch finish” joins a soft microfiber lining with “built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini.” This case has undergone “thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process” to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

HomeKit LIFX color smart bulbs and more return to Amazon lows from $24 (Up to 30% off)

Today we have the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $39.98 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 20% in savings and a match of both the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. This is a 1,100-lumen smart bulb that doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with the rest of your setup alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control. The full color output joins variable white temperatures for setting the perfect mood alongside scheduling, dusk to dawn automations, and more. Head over to our roundup for more HomeKit-compatible LIFX smart home gear deals.

HomeKit meross smart plugs under $8 each

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of HomeKit Smart Plug Minis for $31. Regularly up to $40, this is the lowest price we can find at just over $7.50 a pop and a great time to add some no hub-required HomeKit plugs to your setup. Each of these plugs provide individual HomeKit smart control once connected to your other compatible gear, much like the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. From there, you’ll get voice and smartphone control over anything plugged into them alongside handy scheduling, including “sunrise and sunset settings,” and a tight form-factor that won’t cover up the other outlet.

