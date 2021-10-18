Fake YouTube Apple event stream draws 30k viewers before turning into crypto scam

An unofficial YouTube stream of the Apple event has drawn tens of thousands of viewers ahead of Apple’s actual October ‘Unleashed’ event going live, where the company is set to announce a highly-anticipated new MacBook Pro. However, this fake stream — like a lot of terrible things in 2021 — has converted into a crypto currency scam.

The YouTube stream has somehow drawn up to 30,000 concurrent viewers. It helps that the YouTube search algorithm is heavily promoting it, thanks to a title that includes the words ‘REDESIGNED MacBook Pro, NEW AIRPODS, PRO Mac mini’ keyword spam.

The profile of the YouTube account is also a crude attempt at copying Apple’s official presence.

The scam is rather simple in that it promises if you donate an amount of Bitcoin to a wallet, they will ‘AirDrop’ you Ethereum in return. Of course, don’t do this as they will just keep the money.

The actual Apple event starts at 10 AM Pacific Time, you can watch the actual stream on YouTube here. And stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements.

