Facebook reportedly renaming the company, because that will definitely fix its problems

The Verge reports that Facebook plans to change the company name to better reflect the companies focus on “the metaverse.”

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the news to The Verge.

The change could come soon, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be speaking at the companies connect conference on October 28.

Similar to the way that Alphabet is the parent company of Google, YouTube, and more, this change will see facebook, the social network, be but one of many products under a parent company of a new name that includes WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus.

“FACEBOOK”, in all caps, is currently the overall parent company, while “facebook” is the social network.

This change is meant to help people see it more as an overall company in the metaverse space, rather than strictly a social network. Facebook’s ventures include social networks, yes, but also include augmented reality, virtual reality, smart glasses, and venture capitalism.

The companies new name is apparently a closely guarded secret. The Verge states:

A possible name could have something to do with Horizon, the name of the still-unreleased VR version of Facebook-meets-Roblox that the company has been developing for the past few years. The name of that app was recently tweaked to Horizon Worlds shortly after Facebook demoed a version for workplace collaboration called Horizon Workrooms.

We likely won’t learn this new name until October 28 or later, but given this “Horizon” theme, do you have any guesses as to what this new name could be? Let us know in the comments down below.

I will say though, I think it is safe to rule out the name of “Fecebook,” no matter what Steve Jobs may have thought of the service…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: