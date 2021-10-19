Jamf announces new content-filtering solution to secure Apple device usage in the classroom

At the 2021 JNUC conference, JAMF has taken the wraps off some new solutions to make Apple devices easier to manage and use in the classroom.

Jamf works with thousands of schools worldwide to make better use of Apple technology in the classroom and at home. The company has announced three new features aimed to continue with its mission of empowering student learning.

Jamf educates teachers, secures devices, and empowers student success with the technology they know and love. The new training platform, Jamf Educator, empowers teachers with Apple technology and helps them create seamless learning environments for students. In addition, with the anticipated release of Jamf Safe Internet, we are focused on creating an environment for students to learn from anywhere safely. Suraj Mohandas, senior director of education product strategy, Jamf

Jamf Safe Internet

Jamf Safe Internet, expected to be available early in 2022, will be a purpose-built solution that combines threat defense and content ﬁltering features to block unsafe content from devices, regardless of where it’s being used.

Jamf Educator

Jamf also showcased its custom-built platform for teachers to learn the basics of classroom management using Apple products with Jamf. Jamf Educator allows educators to get hands-on with the Jamf Teacher app and apply it in a simulation environment.

Jamf has a great lineup of training and sessions plan for JNUC that are available for free to continue learning more about managing Apple devices at work and in the classroom.

