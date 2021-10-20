Poll: What do you think about the new MacBook Pro having a notch on the screen?

Along with AirPods 3 and new colors for the HomePod mini, Apple introduced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro this week. In addition to a new design and the superpowered M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the new MacBooks feature a rather controversial addition: a notch at the top of the screen. Now we want to know your opinion on the notch coming to the Mac.

The cutout at the top of the screen on some devices is popularly called the “notch.” Apple first adopted the notch in 2017 with the iPhone X, as it was the first iPhone to have an edge-to-edge display. Although the notch is now present in pretty much every iPhone model, Apple had kept the notch limited to its phone until now.

Just like the iPhone, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature an edge-to-edge display. As a result, Apple has added a cutout at the top of the screen to house the new 1080p front-facing camera. Interestingly, the new MacBook Pro doesn’t have a TrueDepth camera for Face ID, so it’s unclear why the company opted for such a large notch.

As we covered on Monday, developers can choose whether they want to take advantage of the notch area on these new Macs, or whether the app should run with a black bar on top. It’s worth noting that by default, non-updated apps will run in a “compatibility mode” with the black bar at the top when in full screen.

Apple also pointed out that it made the screen taller in order to place the macOS menu bar in the notch area, so the user will end up having more area to view content.





Of course, some users didn’t seem to like the idea of having a notch on a Mac, while others agreed with Apple. Whether you like it or not, I can definitely see the notch coming to other Mac computers in the future.

With that in mind, what do you think about having a notch on the MacBook Pro – and possibly other computers? Let us know in the poll and also in the comments section below.

