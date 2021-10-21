M1 Mac sales saw shipments grow 11% ahead of new MacBook Pro models

M1 Mac sales were credited with an 11% year-on-year increase to Mac shipments in the third quarter of the year in a new report. That will, of course, be given a further boost this quarter as the new M1 Pro and M1 Max powered MacBook Pro models go on sale.

The report does, however, warn that component shortages are a continuing challenge…

Counterpoint estimates 9.3% growth in the PC market as a whole during Q3, with Apple ahead of the curve with its 11% growth.

Global PC shipments marked their sixth consecutive YoY growth in Q3 2021 at 84.2 million units. This came despite the ongoing component shortages and other supply constraints. However, the 9.3% YoY growth during the quarter implied decelerating PC shipment momentum after four consecutive quarters of double-digit YoY growth since Q3 2020. In addition, most OEMs and ODMs are not seeing any shrinking gap between orders (demand) and shipments (supply) […] Apple’s shipments grew 11% YoY in Q3 2021 riding on the replacement demand for the M1 Mac.

The market intelligence firm says that the biggest growth is for business and professional use, which bodes well for the new MacBook Pro models.

PC demand remained solid during the quarter. Commercial PC demand is gradually heating up while consumer PC momentum is decelerating.

Apple still holds a comparatively modest official 8.7% share of the PC market, though undoubtedly has the highest profit margins. The market leader is Lenovo at 23.9%, ahead of HP at 20.5%, Dell at 18.1% – with Apple in fourth place.

Even ahead of the latest MacBook Pro launch, one analyst estimated that almost a third of owners would upgrade.

The proprietary processor is the foundational part of this MacBook and ultimately we believe will be a game changer that will convert 30%+ of current MacBook users to upgrade over the next year catalyzing growth on this hardware segment.

However, component shortages are likely to limit sales.

In Q3 2021, the global PC supply chain remained constrained due to component shortages related to power management IC, radio frequency, audio codec and others. We believe there is no solution to this demand-supply mismatch till mid-2022. ODMs are still pulling in chips inventory to tackle any downside risks. Besides, unstable global logistics and manufacturing site shutdowns in Southeast Asia and China add more uncertainties to PC supplies.

Bloomberg today expressed the same concern.

