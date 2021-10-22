DaVinci Resolve updated with M1 Pro and M1 Max support; runs 5x faster on new MacBook Pro

Blackmagic today released a new update to its popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve, which is available for multiple platforms — including macOS. In the Mac version of the app, the company has added full support for Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and the developers say it runs up to five times faster on the new MacBook Pro.

DaVinci Resolve was updated with support for M1 Macs earlier this year, which had already improved the app’s performance considerably.

While apps updated with M1 support do not need another update to run natively on the recently announced M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, developers can make their apps take full advantage of the more powerful CPUs and GPUs in these chips.

Today’s update to DaVinci Resolve does just that, as it now supports hardware acceleration for the Apple ProRes codec — something that is exclusive to the new Apple chips. As a result, Blackmagic says DaVinci Resolve now runs up to five times faster on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, even when editing 8K video.

An early benchmark result of the new MacBook Pro revealed that the M1 Max chip delivers up to 181% more graphics performance than the previous 16-inch MacBook Pro, putting the new laptops on par with the iMac Pro and other desktop machines with dedicated GPUs.

In addition to support for the new chips, DaVinci Resolve 17.4 now offers native HDR and 120Hz video playback for 2021 MacBook Pro users. The update also adds native Dropbox integration, improved 3D keyer, and enhanced compatibility with macOS Monterey.

DaVinci Resolve 17.4 Update! Get 5x faster 8K editing and grading on Apple Mac models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, plus Dropbox Replay integration, subtitling improvements, support for more languages and layouts with Text+ and more! Download now https://t.co/eBmOvN6BWl pic.twitter.com/MP83ZuYpaD — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) October 22, 2021

You can learn more about DaVinci Resolve 17 at Blackmagic’s official website.

