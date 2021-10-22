Satechi launches USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter with hidden SSD slot

Satechi is out today with an interesting take on the USB-C hub. Coming with a compact design, the USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features an integrated SSD slot to work as external storage alongside the extra I/O.

Satechi launched the clever new USB-C hub today that comes in space gray as well as black.

Built with data storage top of mind, the USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features a built-in SSD storage compartment and fast data transfer rates (up to 5 Gbps) to easily increase memory storage and hold important file backups safely in one place. The Hybrid Multiport Adapter additionally includes two USB-A 3.0 data ports for more data transfer options via USB devices peripherals, making it even easier to import and save files from other devices, drives, and more.

The enclosure works with SATA M.2 SSDs (2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280). But unfortunately it doesn’t support NVME SSDs.

While you are limited to 5 Gbps data speeds with the new USB-C Multiport Adapter, it’s definitely a sharp little hub that could be a great backup option when speed isn’t a priority while taking care of basic I/O needs.

USB-C PD charging up to 100W

2 x USB-A 3.0 ports (5 Gbps)

HDMI at 4K 60Hz

Price: $89.99

Check out a closer look in the video below. The Satechi USB-C Multiport Adapter is available direct from the company as well as on Satechi’s Amazon storefront.

