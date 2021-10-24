Acronis integrates with Addigy’s MDM to enable MSPs to extend security protection across macOS devices

Acronis has unveiled the latest integration of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud by integrating with Addigy and its Apple device management solutions for enterprises. This new integration is another step in Acronis’ latest effort in enabling managed service providers to easily deploy and manage the company’s single-agent cyber protection solution across macOS/iOS devices for businesses.

With the adoption of Apple products continuing to rise in the workplace, having the right security solutions in place is critical for businesses to identify, monitor, and secure sensitive data on all Apple devices. With this release, MSPs can deploy and monitor Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud’s full range of backup and cybersecurity capabilities from within the Addigy RMM interface.

“Today’s SMBs are more likely than ever to rely on macOS systems — a trend that has only accelerated with the recent shift to remote-first work and an increase in bring-your-own-device practices,” said Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, Board Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis. “Cybercriminals are already reacting to this shifting landscape and ramping up their attacks against Apple devices. This new integration with Addigy supports MSPs with the delivery of unparalleled cyber protection across clients’ IT environments, all through the platform they already know and trust.”

Combining Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Addigy’s device management platform gives IT admins a single portal to manage and secure devices without introducing additional complexity.

“Addigy’s integration with one of the top data protection and cybersecurity powerhouses in the market today is a critical step in ensuring we give our customers all the tools they need to effectively secure Apple devices,” said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. “We’re thrilled about partnering with Acronis and look forward to adding more integrations to our platform to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

Key benefits

Uses the standard macOS enrollment and configuration policies. A special script enables automatic download of the latest Acronis installer as appropriate for the macOS version that’s being used

It works across Intel and Apple Silicon devices

Flexible to have a unified experience for all clients that are being managed, but can also define specific use cases when needed

