Deals: Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case and M1 Pro MacBook Pro see first Amazon discounts

Kicking off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by an Amazon discount on the new AirPods Pro with MagSafe case at $220. That’s alongside a chance to save on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro ahead of launch and this new Best Buy Apple sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case on sale for first time

After being announced last week, Amazon is now discounting the all-new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case for the very first time. Dropping to $220, you’re looking at $29 in savings from the usual $249 price tag and a new all-time low.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Save $49 on Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Ahead of officially launching this Tuesday, Amazon is now offering a pre-order discount on the all-new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. With the entry-level 16GB/512GB configuration dropping to $1,950, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts overall at $49 off the usual $1,999 list price. As orders are beginning to ship on the new release, those who missed out on the initial wave of pre-orders now have a chance to not only score the new release on launch day (backorders are into December now) but also save some cash along the way.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned look that refreshes everything from the screen to the internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O including three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Get all of the details over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Best Buy launches Early Deals Apple Event

Best Buy is starting off the week today by launching its new Early Deals Event ahead of the holiday shopping season. With all of the Black Friday action beginning to pick up, the retailer is helping you beat the rush and stock shortages expected next month with some deep discounts across Apple gear, gaming accessories, HDTVs, and much more. There’s also the added assurance of Best Buy’s new Black Friday price guarantee. Head below for all of our top picks.

One particular highlight amongst all of the offers is giving iPhone 13 owners a chance to deck out their new handsets with a series of official Apple MagSafe accessories at a discount. With various packages on sale starting at $79, you’ll find some of the best values to date overall. There are bundles including everything from the essentials like a Clear Case and MagSafe charger and higher-priced offerings that take up to $38 off MagSafe Battery Packs, the new Find My-enabled Leather Wallets, and more.

