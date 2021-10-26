Tuesday’s best deals: Anker iPhone accessory sale from $14, Apple TV 4K $125, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an Anker iPhone accessory sale starting at $14. That’s alongside the previous-generation Apple TV 4K at $125 and Apple’s new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case on sale for the first time. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker iPhone accessory sale starts at $14

Anker is back today via its official Amazon storefront to launch a new sale covering its latest chargers, robotic vacuums, smart home gear, and more, starting at $14. A particular highlight falls to the Anker PowerCore Fusion Hybrid Charger at $24. Down from $50, you’re looking at 52% in savings to mark one of the first discounts we’ve seen and a new all-time low.

This 2-in-1 charger not only dishes out 30W of power when plugged into the wall, but also packs an internal 5000mAh battery for refueling devices while out and about. Its compact design sports both a USB-C and USB-A port to go alongside its folding plug form-factor.

Grab a previous-generation Apple TV 4K for $125

Woot offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $125. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer makes for one of the lowest prices of the year at $5 below our previous mention. While not the all-new model that includes the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provides some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more.

New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case on sale for first time

After being announced last week, Amazon is now discounting the all-new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case for the very first time. Dropping to $220, you’re looking at $29 in savings from the usual $249 price tag and a new all-time low.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

