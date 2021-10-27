New HomePod mini colors may be available next week in the US, coming to Europe later

According to AppleTrack, the new HomePod mini colors will be available early next week. AppleTrack says that Apple will start taking orders for the new orange, yellow, and blue HomePod minis on Monday. Apple previously said that the new HomePod minis would be available in November and Monday is November 1st.

Apple’s European websites note that the new HomePod mini colors won’t be available until “late November” but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t be able to place an order next week. We’ll just have to wait and see.

The new HomePod mini colors were introduced last week at Apple’s “Unleashed” special event. They were unveiled alongside Apple’s new third generation AirPods and the new Apple Music Voice plan during a music segment. The three new colors join the original white and space gray options. They’ll continue to be priced at $99.

