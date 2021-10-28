2021 MacBook Pro features display reference modes and fine-tune calibration settings

Apple’s advanced Pro Display XDR comes with multiple reference mode options, which allow users to change specific display color settings to fit their workflow. Since the 2021 MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display with similar specs to Apple’s $5000 display, the company has made the same reference modes available for its new laptops.

As detailed in a support article on Apple’s website, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro “include several reference modes that cover typical content creation workflows across several media types.” These modes can be used to adjust the display for different types of media so that professionals can see how the content will look on other displays and color profiles.

You can use the reference modes included with your display to match the production requirements of HDR, HD, SD video, and other media types. Each reference mode sets the color space, white point, gamma, and brightness on your display. Learn about each reference mode included with your display.

By default, the 2021 MacBook Pro comes with “Apple XR Display” mode set, which supports high color gamut (DCI-P3) and up to 1,600 nits. Other modes include “Apple Display” which restricts brightness to 500 nits, “HDR Video” based on the P3-ST 2084 format widely used for 4K video productions, and also “Internet and Web” to show colors based on sRGB instead of DCI-P3.

For really specific uses, Apple has also added the option to change the fine-tune calibration settings of the MacBook Pro display. This allows users to adjust the chromaticity coordinates of the display by measuring a white image for precise calibration.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature a Mini-LED display with up to 1600 nits of brightness and ProMotion for variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. They are also the first Macs to have a notch at the top of the screen.

