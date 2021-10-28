Here are 10 tips for an Apple device security checkup for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and whether you’re an expert or are new to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, it can be useful to audit your security settings. Let’s look at 10 tips for an Apple device security checkup.

Odds are good you’ve already got some or maybe even most of the security pieces discussed below enabled for your Apple devices.

But you’ll probably find at least one thing that could use attention or learn about a security feature you didn’t know about. Let’s dive in!

10 tips for an Apple device security checkup

Check that 2FA for your Apple ID is turned on (you can now use iOS 15 and macOS Monterey to create 2FA codes for third-party apps/logins too) Head to Settings app > your name > Password & Security > Two-Factor Authentication Turn on Find My (also enables Activation Lock) Head to Settings app > your name > Find My Check for any compromised or reused passwords (and use auto-generated strong passwords for new ones) You can look for compromised logins on iPhone > Settings app > Passwords > Security Recommendations or on Mac in Safari > Preferences > Passwords > Security Recommendations and also with third-party apps like 1Password Stay updated to the latest version of iOS, watchOS, macOS Turn on Automatic Updates for apps On iPhone, head to Settings app > App Store > Automatic Downloads > App Updates Use Face ID or Touch ID Check on iPhone via Settings > Face ID/Touch ID & Passcode Before trading or selling in a device, restore iPhone/iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, etc. to factory settings Do the same if buying a used Apple device Use FileVault to encrypt your Mac Use Sign in With Apple or Sign in with Google/Facebook/Twitter etc. to reduce password use and the exposure for credentials being compromised Try out the new iCloud+ Hide My Email feature

Apple’s Private Relay is a new security feature that comes with iCloud+. However, depending on the sites/services you use, you may see your internet connection slow down when using Apple’s VPN-esque privacy feature.

Of course another option is to use a dedicated VPN service to increase your privacy and security while browsing the web.

