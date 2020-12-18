Apple continues its focus on privacy and security with some new resources on how to protect your devices, accounts, and personal safety. Let’s look at the recommended steps to check who can access your iPhone, other Apple devices, and Apple accounts.

Apple published its new 20-page support guide called “Device and Data Access When Personal Safety is at Risk.” And whether you’ve got some specific personal safety concerns or are just ready for a privacy and security checkup, following along with the steps below is a great idea.

How to check who can access your iPhone, other Apple devices, and Apple accounts

Here’s what Apple recommends:

Check what devices are associated with your Apple ID

On iPhone and iPad, look at the devices that are signed in with your Apple ID by going to Settings > Your Name > Swipe down below Family Sharing On Mac you can head to System Preferences > Apple ID > Look for your devices on the left You can also see all your devices associated with your Apple ID at appleid.apple.com You can tap/click any device to learn more, choose Remove from Account for anything that you don’t want to remain connected to your Apple ID

Review Face ID and Touch ID settings

Check if there is an unexpected alternate appearance or fingerprints in Face ID/Touch ID settings on iPhone, iPad, or Mac Head to Settings > Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode to check your settings On Mac, you can head to System Preferences > Touch ID



Apple ID security settings

Head to appleid.apple.com and check over the Security section Make sure everything looks correct If you don’t have two-factor authentication turned on, that’s a very important piece of securing your devices, accounts, and personal data



Check your apps

Check through all your installed apps looking for anything unexpected Additionally, follow along here for how to check iOS app privacy details



Look for unexpected profiles

On iPhone and iPad, look under Settings > General for a Profiles section. Businesses, schools, and organizations are the most likely to install profiles but you can check to see if your device has one. The Profiles section won’t appear if there a none installed on your device. Profiles give additional access and privileges to Apple devices. Keep in mind you won’t want/or be able to remove profiles if required by your employer/school/etc.



Going further on who can access your iPhone, iPad, more

Apple notes two more security checklists to go over include how to stop sharing your location and how to make sure no else one can see your location

