Here are the full details on how to fast charge the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

When Apple announced its new MacBook Pro lineup earlier this month, it touted support for fast charging. This allows you to get up to 50% battery in around 30 minutes of charging, but there are some limitations to keep in mind. Head below for the full details on how to fast charge your 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple explains in a new support document:

The 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon support fast charge. When you connect the appropriate power source and cable, you can quickly charge your battery up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

For 16-inch MacBook Pro users, you’re pretty limited in terms of fast charging. Apple says that you can only fast charge using its 140W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable. This means that even though the 16-inch MacBook Pro supports charging via a standard USB-C to USB-C cable as well, you can only take full advantage of fast charging when using MagSafe 3 due to USB-C limitations, as we previously reported.

You’ll get one 140W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable in the box with your 16-inch MacBook Pro. If you want multiple different setups, however, you can buy a standalone 140W USB-C Power Adapter from Apple for $99 and a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable for $49.

For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, you have several different options from which to choose, according to Apple:

140W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable

96W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable

96W USB-C Power Adapter + USB-C charge cable

Pro Display XDR + Thunderbolt 3 cable

External display with 94W power delivery + Thunderbolt 3 cable or USB-C cable

Notably, this means that MagSafe is not required for fast charging on the 14-inch MacBook Pro. You can use any USB-C cable as long as the connected power brick is at least 96W.

