Kandji Passport aims to unify macOS login with IdP for a single sign-on experience in the enterprise

Today, Kandji has unveiled Kandji Passport, an authentication product that creates a seamless, one-password sign-in experience for enterprise users using Macs. Kandji Passport verifies the user’s credentials during the macOS login sequence against an organization’s cloud-based identity provider (IdP), so end-users only have to remember their SSO login to access their Mac as well as company resources. Kandji Passport uses a native Mac login experience while streamlining device configuration, management, and security tasks for IT teams.

“Fewer passwords for users to remember and for admins to manage can enhance an organization’s end-to-end security,” said Adam Pettit, CEO at Kandji. “Additionally, IT teams see many help desk tickets from users who can’t log in because they’re not sure which password to use or who get locked out for typing in the wrong password too many times. Having both the cloud identity password and local password synced creates a better user experience and reduces the ticket load on Mac admins.”

As you can see in the GIF below, Kandji Passport strikes a nice balance of integrations and the native macOS experience. At the login window, users can connect to new Wi-Fi networks in case they need to get online before logging in. IT admins can also allow different user groups to have administrator privileges on their Mac while keeping other departments as standard users.

Key features of Kandji Passport

Configuration and deployment in minutes from Kandji’s web portal.

SSO based login that retains macOS login experience

Simplified password management for both IT admins and users which results in fewer help desk tickets

Compatible with all leading cloud-based identity providers

“Companies’ increased adoption of cloud-based identity providers for single sign-on has left a disconnect between the local Mac user login and the cloud-based IdP,” said Mark Bowker, senior analyst, Mobile and Security at ESG. “While work has been done to authenticate local Mac users with cloud-based IdP credentials, what is missing is ease of deployment for admins and a native experience for users. Kandji Passport is closing that gap.

