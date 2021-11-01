Apple encourages customers to ‘shop early’ as supply constraints threaten holiday shopping

- Nov. 1st 2021 8:36 am PT

Now that the calendar has turned to November, Apple is gearing up for the ever-important holiday shopping season. In a new banner, currently showing on the Apple Store Online, Apple is encouraging customers to get a head start on holiday shopping amid widespread supply constraints. Apple also announced that its extended holiday return window is now in effect.

Apple has warned that all of its products will face significant supply constraints during the holiday shopping quarter, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In fact, the company said during its most recent earnings call with investors that it expects supply constraints to cost it more than $6 billion in revenue for the holiday quarter.

With the product shortages in mind, Apple is running a new banner on its website that encourages customers to “shop early for the best selection of holiday favorites.” Apple has not yet published its annual holiday gift, which it usually does sometime during the first two weeks of November.

Furthermore, Apple has announced that its extended holiday return window is now in effect. Apple says:

Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021, may be returned through January 8, 2022. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. All purchases made after December 25, 2021 are subject to the Standard Return Policy.

You can learn more on the Apple Store Online right here. Are you planning to buy any Apple products this holiday season? Let us know down in the comments.

