PSA: Instagram currently down for some users

Once again, Instagram seems to be experiencing some server-side issues. Users have been reporting on Twitter this Monday night that Instagram is currently down or partially not working.

According to DownDetector, thousands of users began reporting issues with Instagram around 7:40 PM ET, and the number of reports has only grown since then. On Twitter and other social networks, several posts about “Instagram Down” have been shared in the last hour, as users have been unable to use the Instagram app.

In my personal experience, Instagram is still working but with noticeable slowness — and some posts are not loading.

Meta (which is now the name of the Facebook company that owns Instagram) is yet to confirm whether there’s a widespread outage. For now, if you’re unable to use Instagram, we suggest you to try again later.

Have you been experiencing issues with Instagram today? Let us know in the comments below.

