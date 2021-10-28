Facebook officially changes its name to ‘Meta’ as it strives to be a ‘metaverse company’

During its Connect 2021 conference keynote today, Facebook spent a lot of time diving into the “metaverse” – its in the works mixed-reality platform. And along with that, as expected, it announced a major rebrand to “Meta” with the goal of the new name to “encompass everything” it does.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a variety of other executives led the Connect 2021 keynote. Much of the time was spent diving further into the details of what Facebook Reality Labs is envisioning with its mixed reality metaverse.

That includes how the platform could offer new ways to experience work, play, exercise, entertainment, and much more. The metaverse isn’t something that will be launching all at once or right away, but will be developed over the next decade. Notably, Zuckerberg said the company aims to have 1 billion metaverse users in ten years.

The other big part of the keynote today was the major rebrand from Facebook to Meta. Zuckerberg said the name best represents what it’s working towards, being a metaverse company.

As part of this, it’s time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do. To reflect who we are and what we hope to build. I’m proud to announce our company is now Meta.

The existing apps, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc. all remain with Meta being the umbrella they all live under instead of Facebook.

Check out all the details in the full keynote below and Meta’s press release here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: