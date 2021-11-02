Dropbox adds new tools for searching and organizing files

A week ago, Dropbox got itself in a controversy about supporting M1 Macs natively. The company said it will eventually, but in the meantime, the app just announced today some new tools for searching and organizing files.

In a blog post, Dropbox says it’s unveiling new features “that make it easier to create and maintain an efficient organizational system” while also introducing a redesigned HelloSign mobile app “to help you send, sign, and check the status of signature requests from anywhere.”

Starting with features currently available for the workplace, which Dropbox informs will be available in the future for individual and family plans, the company is adding automated folders, dashboards, naming conventions, and multi-file organization. Here’s how these features will work:

Automated folders: Create folders that automatically perform specific tasks—such as naming, sorting, tagging, and converting—any time a file is added to the folder;

Create folders that automatically perform specific tasks—such as naming, sorting, tagging, and converting—any time a file is added to the folder; Automated dashboard : Control and manage automated folders and their settings from a central dashboard on Dropbox;

: Control and manage automated folders and their settings from a central dashboard on Dropbox; Naming conventions: Create file naming standards based on categories that can be applied to individual folders. You can rename files or photos by the date they were taken and include a parent folder name;

Create file naming standards based on categories that can be applied to individual folders. You can rename files or photos by the date they were taken and include a parent folder name; Multi-file organize: Categorize and sort a folder’s files into subfolders based on dates, keywords, or level of activity. Preview and verify changes before files are moved.

Apart from getting new ways to organize files, Dropbox is also bringing today for all users the ability to find content faster with a search using tags and photos on the web:

Search using tags: Use easily searchable words to tag files and folders so you can quickly find the one you need even if you don’t remember its name;

Use easily searchable words to tag files and folders so you can quickly find the one you need even if you don’t remember its name; Photos on web: Quickly find and view all your photos and videos in one centralized place on the web. Access them on any device by clicking on Photos in the left sidebar on dropbox.com.

It’s important to note that Photos on the web are available to Dropbox Basic, Plus, Family, and Professional plan users.

Last but not least, Dropbox says that the HelloSign mobile app got a big update with the ability to upload documents for signature directly from the phone or other apps, prepare and send new agreements, track the status of signature requests, while also bringing the ability to download and share signed documents from the iPhone. You can download the HelloSign app on the App Store here.

What do you think of these features Dropbox is rolling out today? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: