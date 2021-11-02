Tuesday’s best deals: iPhone 12 $154 off, M1 Mac mini sees $149 discount, Beats from $50, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by a certified refurbished sale that has dropped the iPhone 12 down to $645. That’s alongside $149 off the latest M1 Mac mini and Beats headphones from $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot’s latest refurb sale includes iPhone 12 and more

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished iPhones starting at $100. Marking a rare price cut and the most notable inclusion in the sale, right now you can score the unlocked iPhone 12 for $645 in four styles. Originally selling for $799, you’re looking at one of the first refurbished discounts we’ve seen and the best value we’ve seen yet.

Even with the new iPhone 13 being unveiled earlier this month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s now previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and an A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around the back, you’re looking at a dual-camera array capable of taking the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now $149 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini starting at $650 for the entry-level 256GB model. However, the real highlight is on the elevated 512GB offering, which drops to $750. Down from the usual $899 going rate, you’re looking at $149 in savings, with today’s offer coming within $1 of the best price so far in the latter half of the year.

A notable way to bring Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini not only provides a low-profile solution for outfitting the workstation but also gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. Despite its small footprint, you’re looking at the same power as the rest of the original M1 lineup with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM to balance out the pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on Beats headphones and earbuds from $50

Amazon is continuing all of the early Black Friday savings we’ve seen so far over to Apple’s latest collection of Beats headphones and earbuds today, starting at $50. Our top pick is the Powerbeats Pro for $150, available in several colorways, marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in over three months. Down from the usual price tag of up to $250, today’s offer saves you as much as $100 and is $10 under our previous mention.

Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]

Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]

Abode Cam 2 review: How does it compare to Wyze Cam v3? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: