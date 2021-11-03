Deals: Nomad sitewide Apple accessory sale, Anker iPhone gear from $14, more

We’re now halfway through the week, and a new Nomad 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale is live. That’s alongside a new batch of Anker discounts from $14 and up to 41% off Philips Hue lighting. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nomad launches 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

Nomad launched a 20% off sitewide sale today that discounts nearly the entire collection of the brand’s popular Apple accessories. Ranging from the very first discounts on new iPhone 13 cases to recently-refreshed Apple Watch bands and chargers, you’ll find Nomad’s signature leather finishes available across the lot. This is the first of these sales in months at Nomad and a great chance to skip the holiday shopping rush and out of stock warnings later in the month.

One of our top picks is the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases, which drops to $48. Down from $60, you’re looking at the first discount of any kind since launch and a rare chance to save on our favorite leather offering. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect.

Anker discounts iPhone gear from $14

Following the Nomad Apple sale, Anker today is kicking off a new mid-week event and finally getting in on all of the early Black Friday savings we’ve seen through the start of the month. You’re looking at deep discounts on smartphone accessories, smart home upgrades, Mac gear, and more. A highlight amongst all of the other discounts is the Anker PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim USB-C Charger at $24. Down from $36, you’re looking at the first discount in several months, with today’s offer saving you 33% and matching the all-time low.

This compact USB-C charger features a unique design that doesn’t protrude from the wall while still providing enough power to top off almost all the gear in your Apple everyday carry. Its 45W USB-C port can dish out power to everything from iPhones to iPads and more with GaN speeds. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue lights now up to 41% off

Amazon is now offering up to 41% off select Philips Hue smart home gear. You can now score the 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs for $80. Regularly up to $135, this is 41% or $55 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low.

While these smart bulbs can be used hub-free over Bluetooth, they will also integrate nicely with existing Hue hub-based setups. These A19 E26 bulbs can set the mood with up to 16 million color options controllable via voice commands or your smartphone. There’s also HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]

Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: