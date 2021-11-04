T-Mobile now offering subscribers a free year of Paramount+

T-Mobile continues to expand the number of benefits offered to its subscribers. The carrier announced today that new or existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free year of access to Paramount+ starting on November 9.

The latest Paramount+ offering is for the “Essential” tier of the streaming service. This plan normally retails for $4.99 per month and includes “limited commercial interruptions.” There is a separate Paramount+ Premium tier for $10 per month that does not include commercials, but T-Mobile is not offering any credit toward this plan.

Here are the details on who’s eligible for the promotion and who’s not:

Active T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless and Home Internet customers, including T-Mobile for Business customers, on eligible plans qualify for a year of Paramount+ ON US. Not Eligible: Prepaid, Mobile Internet only (tablets, laptops, hotspots, watches, etc.), businesses with more than 12 voice lines, Government, Puerto Rico, and Metro by T-Mobile customers. This offer and Paramount+ service is for the personal, non-commercial use only.

T-Mobile’s offering of Paramount+ joins other freebies offered by the carrier, including Netflix and Apple TV+. You can learn more about redeeming and setting up your Paramount offer on the T-Mobile website. The offer officially kicks in on November 9.

