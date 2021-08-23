T-Mobile launches free one year of Apple TV+ offer for Magenta phone plan customers

The US carrier T-Mobile is launching a new offer this week in partnership with Apple. Magenta and Magenta MAX phone plan customers can get a free year of Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for its exclusive collection of original TV shows and movies.

The offer is available to new and existing T-Mobile customers, one redemption per account. It will be available later this week; see full terms on the T-Mobile website.

It also stacks with any TV+ trial you may have got from Apple by purchasing a device recently. If you are currently paying for TV+, you can still redeem the offer — it will simply pause your payments.

To redeem the offer, if you are eligible, you can log in to the T-Mobile app and navigate to the Rate Plan Details section. You can then follow the prompts to get ‘your one year of Apple TV+ on us’.

After the year is up, the subscription will automatically renew at the standard $4.99 per month rate. You can of course cancel at any time through the standard subscription details screen in iOS Settings.

