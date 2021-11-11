Targus teases new backpack with Apple Find My integration coming in 2022

Accessory maker Targus has announced it will release a new backpack with Apple’s Find My network integration as early as 2022. With that, Targus’ backpack will join a slowly growing number of Apple’s third-party partners that are integrating their products with the Find My network.

This means users are able to locate these items more easily through the “Find My” app.

“With today’s mobile consumers who carry several devices and personal belongings, keeping track of them all can be challenging,” says Scott Elrich, Director, Global Product Management. “We have combined the latest Apple technology with a smart, carefully designed backpack that meets the needs of today’s mobile and eco-conscious consumers for superior comfort, convenience, and functionality – whether at home, in the office, or on the go.”

The Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack is made from recycled water bottles, and it’s one of the first third-party accessories to integrate with Apple’s Find My network. This backpack has also been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

According to a statement (via MacRumors), the product will be available next spring and will also be suitable for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, as it’s built to fit laptops up to 16 inches. The company says that the Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack is “intelligently designed with a dedicated padded laptop compartment and plenty of pockets and storage compartments for carrying and organizing multiple devices and personal items.”

Apple announced Find My integration for third-party accessories a couple of weeks before introducing its own smart locator AirTag in April. As of now, two VanMoof e-bikes, Chipolo, and Belkin earbuds can be found using the Find My app.

With that, not only users can easily track their devices but they can also take advantage of the “Precision Finding” feature using the built-in U1 chip. These third-party accessory makers also join a large network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices across the world. So if you ever lose an item, it’s likely that another Apple device will find it for you.

According to the company, users can keep track of compatible third-party products in the Item tab of the Find My app, using an encrypted, anonymous network that uses secure Bluetooth technology to detect missing items nearby and report their approximate location back to the user.

Do you own any third-party products that integrate with the Find My network? Or do you have an AirTag? How do you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

