Deals: Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $150 off, Best Buy holiday sale, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with $150 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside elago’s Snapshot AirPods Pro case with AirTag holder for $11 and this early holiday Best Buy sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro deal takes $150 off

Amazon is now taking up to $150 off a selection of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models, headlined by the 128GB Wi-Fi version at $999. Shipping is free across the board, with prices matching or beating previous all-time lows. You’re looking at some of the best values yet on the most recent additions to the iPadOS lineup with $99 or more in savings. B&H is also matching many of the configurations.

As the latest flagship release from Apple, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes backed by a long list of compelling specs. The most eye-catching of these will certainly be the screen, a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate thrown in for good measure. Then there’s the M1 chip to power the entire experience with Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Of course, it also includes Apple Pencil support and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review.

elago’s Snapshot AirPods Pro case with AirTag holder hits $11

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Snapshop AirPods Pro Case for $11. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $1.50 under our previous mention.

If the lackluster Find My features that Apple rolled out to its AirPods Pro aren’t quite what you hoped they would be, elago has you covered with its new Snapshot case. Covering your AirPods charging case in soft silicone, the cover sports a design reminiscent of a camera and holds an AirTag in place. That brings all of the precision-finding features from Apple’s item finder to your earbuds for some added peace of mind. Not to mention, the added protection of a case.

Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale through the weekend

With the clock ticking down until Black Friday 2021, Best Buy is continuing its quest to help you beat the rush with a new pre-holiday Wish List Event sale. Through the end of this weekend, you’ll be able to save on a collection of upgrades for the home theater, Alexa and Assistant setups, gaming rig, and much more.

Best Buy is also adding some extra peace of mind to the early holiday shopping experience this year by rolling out its Black Friday Price Guarantee. As we noted earlier in the week, these policies that ensure you’re getting the best price of the November sales make now the perfect time to lock in all of those gifts before stock shortages inevitably mean everything sells out.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: