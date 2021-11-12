Instagram testing option to let users choose which posts to see in main feed

Instagram has been implementing several new features in its mobile app recently, and now the company has been testing an option to finally let users choose which posts they want to see in the social network’s main feed.

As first revealed by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, Instagram has been secretly testing new timeline settings since late October. This week, the company made a few more tweaks to this hidden option, which suggests that the option is still planned for a public release.

The current Instagram feed shows a mix of new photos from the accounts you follow and also some suggested posts from other accounts. With this new option, users will be able to choose whether they want to see only posts from people they follow or from accounts marked as favorites. A screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows what the menu with the timeline options will look like.

In addition to the changes to the timeline, Instagram has also been working on improving live videos. The app will soon offer the option to add moderators to a live video, as currently, only the user who started the live can manage it. The main purpose of a moderator is to help the live host manage the comments, as seen in another internal screenshot.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when these features will be officially rolled out to all Instagram users – or even if they will actually be rolled out someday.

#Instagram continues to work on allowing you to choose what to see in the timeline 👀 Just some slight changes to the UI 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PhcN6qRCTw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021

