Amazon Photos for iOS overhauled with memories feature, simplified home screen, more

Amazon is releasing a new Amazon Photos app for iOS devices with a redesigned experience. Version 8.0 makes it easier than ever to find photos, revisit memories, and more.

Amazon announced this update in a blog post. This “comprehensive redesign” also brings a more secure experience with private storage of users’ photos and video, as well as more personalized content with auto-curated slideshows and collages.

Revisit memories at your leisure and find what you need in a snap. Updated photo filtering lets you locate photos by people, places, dates, and more, while a new interface gives you streamlined access to your photo collection and account information.

Amazon notes that Prime members get unlimited, full-resolution photo storage, as well as 5GB of video. Apart from that, this update brings:

Simplify home screen: Access your photos, customized slideshows, and account information within thumb’s reach;

Access your photos, customized slideshows, and account information within thumb’s reach; Remote control for your memories: Customized slideshows provide regular access to photo memories. See a daily feed for your memories including today’s date in years past, special trips, moments together, season’s highlights, and randomized daily shuffles;

Customized slideshows provide regular access to photo memories. See a daily feed for your memories including today’s date in years past, special trips, moments together, season’s highlights, and randomized daily shuffles; Easy to find photos: Use filters in the front and center control panel to find favorite photos by people, places, dates, and more in an instant.

You can download the latest update of Amazon Photos through the App Store here.

