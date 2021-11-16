Pokémon Go celebrates new event for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release

To celebrate the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl release, Pokémon Go is debuting an event this week. Starting this week, Pokémon Go trainers will see more creatures from the Sinnoh region.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special Sinnoh-inspired hats will be appearing in the wild, and if you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one. Not only that but avatar items inspired by those same first partner monsters will be available in the shop as well.

From November 16 to November 21, hatching an egg will take half the distance, while the Super Incubator Distance will be cut to one-third. There’s also a new Collection Challenge:

In celebration of these costumed creatures making their debut, a Collection Challenge will be available that requires you to catch them all. Complete the challenge to earn 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass!

Here are all the avatar items available in the in-game shop:

Turtwig Costume

Chimchar Costume

Piplup Costume

Sinnoh Hat

Sinnoh Top Set

Sinnoh Pants

Sinnoh Shoes

Sinnoh Backpack

Sinnoh Skirt

Sinnoh Boots

Pokémon Go trainers will also be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game app store.

Pokémon Go features a two-part event for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release

From November 16 to November 18, the Pokémon Go event will start with an homage to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

Here are the Pokémon that will be appearing more frequently in the wild:

Seel

Murkrow

Poochyena

Aron

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Bidoof

Kricketot

Bueanry

Stunky

If you’re lucky, you might encounter the following monsters:

Scyther

Larvitar

Burmy (Plant Cloak)

Buizel

The only creature that cannot be found shiny is Stunky.

The second part of the Pokémon Go event, from November 18 to November 21, will feature an homage to Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Here are the Pokémon that will be appearing more frequently in the wild:

Pinsir

Misdreavus

Houndour

Spheal

Turtwig (Dawn’s hat)

Chimchar (Dawn’s hat)

Piplup (Dawn’s hat)

Bidoof

Kricketot

Buneary

Glameow

If you’re lucky, you might encounter the following monsters:

Slowpoke

Bagon

Buizel

Burmy (Sandy Cloak)

The only creature that cannot be found shiny is Spheal.

Throughout the event, Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, Mime Jr., and Riolu will appear in 7km eggs. To learn more about the event and raid encounters, you can click here.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release this Friday only on Nintendo Switch. Are you considering buying them or participating in Pokémon Go’s event? Tell us in the comments section below.

