Stacktrace Podcast 162: “Hanging on the cliff for a whole week”

John and Rambo discuss asynchronous unit testing, using Windows as a development platform, SwiftUI previews on laptops, and conclude their deep dive into Swift’s concurrency system by talking about actors and structured concurrency.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Hosts
Links
- Unit testing Swift code that uses async/await
- Test expectations
- Unit testing in Swift
- Raspberry Pi Pico
- IOKit
- Audacity
- Actors in Swift
- The MainActor attribute
- Using async let to run multiple tasks in parallel
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel