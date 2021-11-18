Kandji raises $100 million Series C funding to continue Apple enterprise push

Kandji, the popular Apple enterprise management and security solution, has announced that it has raised $100 million in Series C funding. The valuation puts it at a nearly 10x increase in valuation since its Series A funding round one year ago.

“It is vital that enterprises effectively manage and protect their employees’ devices within our ‘work from anywhere’ reality,” said Adam Pettit, CEO and co-founder, Kandji. “We are also seeing IT and security merge — 53% of CISOs now have IT responsibilities, an increase of 39% from 2019. Kandji’s zero-touch solution, with app patching, alerts, and one-click compliance templates, delivers world-class security while employees appreciate a personalized experience out of the box.” Adam Pettit, CEO

Kandji has over 1,000 customers spread across 40 industries that deploy, secure, and manage Apple devices across its fleet of Apple devices. Some of its customers include Allbirds, Attentive, Belkin, Lacework, Monzo, Noom, Rackspace, Remitly, and Segment.

Kandji recently announced Kandji Liftoff and Kandji Passport. Kandji Liftoff creates an elegant macOS setup experience that streamlines the setup of an enterprise-ready computer with the correct apps, settings, and security controls. Kandji Passport is an authentication product that provides a seamless, one-password sign-in experience using a company’s IdP.

“The future of work is remote and hybrid. Kandji is helping businesses provide an elegant, seamless experience for remote employees while raising the bar for security throughout the organization,” said John Curtius, Partner, Tiger Global. “IT admins can easily secure, authenticate, and manage employee devices, allowing team members to work from anywhere, worry-free. We look forward to seeing Kandji’s continued company growth, and we’re thrilled to invest in their success. John Curtius, partner, Tiger Global

With this new funding, Kandji is starting its European expansion with the opening of a new London office. During the next year, the company plans to hire an additional 50 local employees and invest at least $100M over the next five years. Kandji’s London-based team will provide regional support to existing customers and partners in Europe. Kandji customers in the EU region will be able to use Kandji’s new European data center in Frankfurt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: