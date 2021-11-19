Apple Watch $100 rebate program ‘designed not to pay out’ – Gurman

Some people are finding that an Apple Watch $100 rebate program announced by Apple is not being honored by carriers.

Bloomberg Apple correspondent Mark Gurman has gone as far as to say that the deal is “designed to not pay out” …

Apple announced the promotion with a single line in a press release about Apple Watch Series 7 availability.

Customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.

There was no small print or footnote in the release with any conditions. However, as we noted, both T-Mobile and Verizon had their own small print.

Neither carrier has made claiming the rebate easy. T-Mobile/Sprint requires the Watch to be activated on a new and specific plan; then buyers must visit a microsite within 30 days to enter a promo code; and finally wait six to eight weeks to receive the rebate as a $100 virtual prepaid MasterCard. Verizon requires it to be activated on a new postpaid data plan; completion of an online or app application within 30 days; then wait eight weeks for a Verizon gift card.

But Gurman tweeted that some T-Mobile customers are being told the promotion doesn’t exist.

FYI for @tmobile customers buying a Watch Series 7: The carrier is wrongly denying the rebate advertised on Apple’s website, with phone support saying the promotion doesn’t exist. Would hold off on buying for this deal unless it works for others.

Others responded to say they were having similar difficulties with Verizon. Gurman commented that the rebate was the only reason some considered the purchase worthwhile.

Apple and the carriers need to figure out what’s going on. A key reason some people are upgrading (when the year over year changes aren’t gigantic) are these rebates. https://t.co/4DBa66JiU6 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 18, 2021

Following yet more responses from Apple Watch Series 7 buyers being denied the rebate, Gurman went further.

Apple is using confusing deals with fine print designed to not pay out as a means to get people to buy their latest devices. It should either work properly — or Apple shouldn’t advertise the offers. https://t.co/rACqyefyr2 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 18, 2021

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment, and will update with any response. If you’ve attempted to claim the rebate, please share your experiences in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: