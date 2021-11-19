Go behind the scenes of Apple’s creative ‘A Dozen Eggs’ iPhone 13 Pro video

- Nov. 19th 2021 9:20 am PT

0

Apple shared its latest Shot on iPhone 13 video yesterday, made by Michel Gondry called “A Dozen Eggs.” Now Apple has released a behind-the-scenes look at how Gondry created the unique film.

A Dozen Eggs is a one-minute short video that starts out on a simple carton of eggs then takes viewers through a fun and humorous experience of the eggs doing all sorts of things like breaking a pan, flying in space, teleporting through a desk, and more.

Now Apple has shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how Michel Gondry approaches filmmaking.

I like to start with something from something very trivial or mundane and find a way to get magic out of it.

Check out the neat two-minute behind-the-scenes look below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

shot on iphone

shot on iphone
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12