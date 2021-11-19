Go behind the scenes of Apple’s creative ‘A Dozen Eggs’ iPhone 13 Pro video

Apple shared its latest Shot on iPhone 13 video yesterday, made by Michel Gondry called “A Dozen Eggs.” Now Apple has released a behind-the-scenes look at how Gondry created the unique film.

A Dozen Eggs is a one-minute short video that starts out on a simple carton of eggs then takes viewers through a fun and humorous experience of the eggs doing all sorts of things like breaking a pan, flying in space, teleporting through a desk, and more.

Now Apple has shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how Michel Gondry approaches filmmaking.

I like to start with something from something very trivial or mundane and find a way to get magic out of it.

Check out the neat two-minute behind-the-scenes look below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: