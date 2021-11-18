Apple shares fun new ‘A Dozen Eggs’ video shot on the iPhone 13 Pro

Apple continues to highlight the iPhone 13’s camera improvements, and this time the company has shared a fun video called “A Dozen Eggs” that shows the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera in action. Of course, as the name suggests, the video is all about eggs.

The 1-minute clip shows different scenes shot with an iPhone 13 Pro, and each one features… eggs. Parts of the video were edited with stop motion technique, while there are also scenes shot with macro mode. The video was directed by French director and screenwriter Michel Gondry, who is known for his unique visual style with great scene manipulation.

What happens when you take a dozen eggs, add iPhone 13 Pro and throw in the inventive mind of Michel Gondry? The simple becomes cinema.

Besides the images captured with the iPhone, there are also some editing tricks that make the videos more fun and intriguing. Apple has published the entire clip on its YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Apple had also shared another video promoting the iPhone 13 camera with “Everyday Experiments” made with RC cars, food, and animals. You can watch the latest video below and check out some of the others at the following links.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: