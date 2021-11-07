Apple shares new ‘Everyday Experiments’ video with iPhone 13: ‘Hollywood at Home’

Apple is continuing its popular “Everyday Experiments” video series this weekend to promote the iPhone 13’s camera features. The latest installment in this series is entitled “Hollywood at Home” and it features several different scenes including RC cars, food, and pets.

The film clips shown in this video were shot on iPhone 13 by professional filmmakers, with Apple saying the video was “commissioned by Apple.” The goal of the video is to showcase that you can “create beautiful and cinematic shots just like the movies using everyday objects with iPhone 13.”

This first part of the video focuses on “capturing a pursuit” using the iPhone 13 camera and remote control cars. These clips were then edited in with project filters in iMovie on iPhone 13. The second part of the video shows how to “create magical landscapes with groceries, miniature figurines, and Cinematic mode on iPhone 13.” Finally, the third chapter shows you how to “simulate monster movies with cardboard boxes, construction paper, pet and monster consume, and filters in Photos on iPhone 13.”

Apple has released a handful of “Everyday Experiments” videos over the years to showcase the iPhone’s video features. You can watch the latest video below and check out some of the others at the following links.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: