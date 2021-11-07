Apple shares new ‘Everyday Experiments’ video with iPhone 13: ‘Hollywood at Home’

- Nov. 7th 2021 5:57 am PT

0

Apple is continuing its popular “Everyday Experiments” video series this weekend to promote the iPhone 13’s camera features. The latest installment in this series is entitled “Hollywood at Home” and it features several different scenes including RC cars, food, and pets.

The film clips shown in this video were shot on iPhone 13 by professional filmmakers, with Apple saying the video was “commissioned by Apple.” The goal of the video is to showcase that you can “create beautiful and cinematic shots just like the movies using everyday objects with iPhone 13.”

This first part of the video focuses on “capturing a pursuit” using the iPhone 13 camera and remote control cars. These clips were then edited in with project filters in iMovie on iPhone 13. The second part of the video shows how to “create magical landscapes with groceries, miniature figurines, and Cinematic mode on iPhone 13.” Finally, the third chapter shows you how to “simulate monster movies with cardboard boxes, construction paper, pet and monster consume, and filters in Photos on iPhone 13.”

Apple has released a handful of “Everyday Experiments” videos over the years to showcase the iPhone’s video features. You can watch the latest video below and check out some of the others at the following links.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is expected to come this fall. Here's what we know about new features, design changes, pricing, and more.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.